HSHS eliminates hospital CEO role

Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System has eliminated the role of president and CEO at Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, Ill.

Kelly Sager, MSN, had served as president and CEO of Holy Family Hospital since March 2019. As part of the restructuring, HSHS has appointed Teresa Cornelius, DNP, RN, chief administrative officer for Holy Family Hospital, according to local news outlet WGEL.

Ms. Cornelius will lead local operations, including nursing, for the hospital. She also serves as CAO for HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland, Ill.

The decision is part of HSHS' new senior leadership approach that appoints market-level chief executives to manage ministry operations in its three core markets across Illinois and Wisconsin, a spokesperson for the health system told Becker's.

These markets include Central Illinois (Springfield), Southern Illinois (O'Fallon) and Wisconsin (Green Bay). Those three CEOs will be supported by market-level COOs, chief nursing officers and chief medical officers.

HSHS said the new market leadership structure will streamline reporting, clarify administrative responsibilities and ensure care decisions remain local.

"The change in structure does involve the transition of local chief executives who are greatly appreciated for their commitment and service to our ministry, yet it will afford local leadership more time to focus on top priorities including clinical care and quality, nursing, spiritual care, physician alignment and patient satisfaction," a spokesperson for HSHS told Becker's.