Medical City Dallas names new CEO

Jay deVenny was appointed CEO of Medical City Dallas.

In this position, Mr. deVenny will also lead Medical City Heart Hospital and Medical City Spine Hospital, departments of Medical City Dallas, according to a news release shared with Becker's. He will also continue serving as CEO of Medical City Children's Hospital and Medical City Women's Hospital Dallas during a search for his replacement.

Previously, Mr. deVenny held roles as chief development officer, vice president of business development and assistant vice president of neuroscience, oncology and orthopedic services at Medical City Dallas.

Medical City Dallas, part of Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare, is a 909-bed hospital with 3,300 employees.