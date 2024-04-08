McLaren medical group taps CEO

McLaren Medical Group appointed Binesh Patel, MD, CEO effective March 31.

Dr. Patel returns to the provider group after serving as chief medical officer at McLaren Flint (Mich.) for more than five years until September 2022, according to an April 1 group news release. He assumes the CEO role that was filled in the interim by Chad Grant.

In his role, he will oversee the strategy for the organization, which is part of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care and employs more than 640 physicians and surgeons across 40 specialties in 150 outpatient centers in Michigan.