Cleveland Clinic Florida hospital names chief medical officer

Chirag Choudhary, MD, has been named vice president and chief medical officer of Port St. Lucie, Fla.-based Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital, effective March 1.

Dr. Choudhary most recently worked as an intensivist at Cleveland Clinic's main campus. He has more than 15 years of leadership experience with the system, previously serving as CMO of Euclid (Ohio) Hospital in 2022.

From 2018-22, Dr. Choudhary served as director of critical care for the system's eastern Ohio region. In this role, he led intensive care unit operations during the pandemic and standardized critical care practices across hospitals in Ohio and Florida, according to a Feb. 5 news release.

Dr. Choudhary succeeds Bernardo Obeso, MD, who's served as interim CMO of Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital since October.