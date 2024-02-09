VCU Health medical practice names president

VCU Health's MCV Physicians appointed Scott Stringer, MD, president.

Dr. Stringer was also named senior associate dean for clinical affairs at VCU's school of medicine and will step into his role April 1, according to a Feb. 8 system news release. He recently served as chair of the department of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

MCV Physicians encompasses 19 clinical departments ranging from emergency medicine to pediatrics and is a medical practice associated with physicians at VCU Health, which is based in Richmond, Va.