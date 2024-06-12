Sentara taps 3 leaders

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health has selected new leaders for its acute and post-acute care division and its ambulatory division, as well as a new chief consumer officer.

Eric Conley was hired as executive vice president and president for acute and post-acute care. Mr. Conley joined Sentara in April, according to a health system statement shared with Becker's. Before that, he served as president of the south region, and president of Froedtert Hospital, at Milwaukee-based Froedtert ThedaCare Health.

Prasanna Mohanty joined Sentara in May as executive vice president and president for ambulatory. Mr. Mohanty previously served as COO for Renton, Wash.-based Providence's clinical network in California, according to Sentara's statement. He also has held roles at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health and Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Health System.

Adam Holyk joined Sentara in May as the organization's inaugural executive vice president and chief consumer officer. Mr. Holyk previously served as senior vice president of strategy at Walgreens Corp. in Illinois, according to Sentara's statement. While at Walgreens, he served in leadership positions including senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

Mike Kafka, a Sentara spokesperson, told Becker's the acute and post-acute care and ambulatory divisions previously reported to the health system's COO and were updated "to increase integration with Sentara Health Plans as part of our operational model update." In their new roles, Mr. Conley and Mr. Mohanty will report directly to Sentara President and CEO Dennis Matheis.

Mr. Kafka said the chief consumer officer role "will evolve existing capabilities and build new relationships with our patients, members and community." Mr. Holyk will also report to Mr. Matheis.





