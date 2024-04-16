Kaiser med school names CEO

John Dalrymple, MD, was selected as the new dean and CEO of the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine in Pasadena, Calif.

Dr. Dalrymple is the senior associate dean for medical education at Boston-based Harvard Medical School. He will begin his new role on July 1, according to a news release from Kaiser's school of medicine.

"Dr. Dalrymple's dedication to championing inclusivity and diversity in medical education and the health profession will inspire and empower our faculty, staff, and students to continue shaping the future of medical education and healthcare delivery," Holly Humphrey, MD, chair of the school of medicine's board of directors, said in the release. "His appointment marks an exciting chapter in the history of the school, and we are confident that Dr. Dalrymple will lead us in making a profound impact on the communities we serve. Together, we will ensure that our school remains at the forefront of innovation, equity, compassionate care, and excellence in medical education."

Before his current role, Dr. Dalrymple served as associate dean for medical education quality improvement at Harvard Medical School. He also previously served as the assistant dean for clinical integration at the then newly formed University of Texas, Austin, Dell Medical School.

The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine, named in honor of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's late chair and CEO, opened in July 2020 with an inaugural class of 50 students. Dr. Dalrymple replaces founding dean and CEO Mark Schuster, MD, PhD.

Dr. Schuster plans to step down at the end of June and will remain a professor in health systems science at Kaiser's medical school, according to the release.