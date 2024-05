New Orleans-based Touro hospital, part of New Orleans-based LCMC Health, has tapped Christopher Lege, MD, as its permanent CEO.

Prior to his new role, Dr. Lege, who has been part of Touro for two decades, served as interim CEO and chief medical officer for the hospital, according to an April 30 news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Lege also served as primary care medical director and chief medical officer of Crescent City Physicians in New Orleans.