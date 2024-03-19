Grady promotes finance chief to dual CFO, COO job

Grady Health System's CFO Anthony Saul is adding on the duties and title of COO, the Atlanta-based health system announced March 19.

Mr. Saul has served as Grady's CFO since 2021. His promotion to senior executive vice president and COO/CFO will position him closer to care teams within the safety-net health system, which includes 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, Correll Pavilion and seven neighborhood health centers.

"Anthony has been an invaluable asset to our executive leadership team and has a passion for our mission of improving the health of our community," John Haupert, president and CEO of Grady, said in the system news release. "His new COO role will allow him to work alongside our care teams to drive forward our goal of providing the highest quality of care possible to Atlanta and the Southeast region."

Before joining Grady, Mr. Saul held a dual role for LCMC Health in New Orleans as vice president of finance for the system and CFO of one of its hospitals.