IU Health names new regional president

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health has named Denzil Ross president of its South Central region, effective Feb. 19.

In his new role, Mr. Ross will lead strategic and operational avenues for IU Health Bloomington (Ind.); IU Health Bedford (Ind.) Hospital; Martinsville, Ind.-based IU Health Morgan; IU Health Paoli (Ind.) Hospital; and more than 60 ambulatory clinics and joint ventures, according to a Feb. 15 IU Health news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to joining IU Health, Mr. Ross served as CEO of Tucson, Ariz.-based Northwest Medical Center Houghton for over two years.

Mr. Ross also served as COO and lead administrator at Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System for three years, and COO of San Antonio-based Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare, for nearly two years, according to his LinkedIn page.

An academic health center, IU Health comprises more than 38,000 employees with dozens of facilities across Indiana, according to its website.