Nebraska hospital names CEO

Douglas Koch was named CEO of Kearney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center, effective Aug. 5, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Koch brings a wealth of experience to his new role, according to the release.

Most recently, he has helmed Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital and Medical Center in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

"Over the past two and a half years, CEO Koch has led our organization and achieved numerous significant milestones," a June 6 news release from JFLH said. "One of the most notable is the successful transition of patient care services from the hurricane-damaged JFL Main to the new JFL North facility, a feat that we can all be proud of.

"Under CEO Koch's leadership and through his partnerships with various organizations and individuals, Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center is well on its way to a full replacement hospital for the St. Croix community. However, due to personal reasons, CEO Koch has made the difficult decision to relocate back to the Midwest of the United States to be closer to family."

Before joining JFLH, Mr. Koch spent three years as vice president of operations for Rapid City, S.D.-based Monument Health.

Kearney Regional Medical Center is part of Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health.







