Tampa General taps Humana exec as behavioral health hospital CEO

Effective July 1, Doug Leonardo will join Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital as president and CEO of a new behavioral health hospital slated to open in 2025.

In the role, he will also lead behavioral health services across the academic health system. Mr. Leonardo most recently served as vice president of Medicaid behavioral health at Humana. He has overseen the integration of mental healthcare services at a dozen hospitals and emergency departments in Florida, and is a known leader and voice on behavioral health access issues in the region, according to a June 27 news release.

When complete, TGH Behavioral Health Hospital will be an 83,000-square-foot facility with 96 beds. The hospital will offer specialized care for a range of behavioral and mental health conditions. Tampa General partnered with Lifepoint Behavioral Health, a subsidiary of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, to help manage daily operations at the new hospital.