Gillette, Wyo.-based Campbell County Health appointed John Houk, DO, chief medical officer.

An affiliate of UCHealth, Campbell County Health includes one hospital, nearly 20 clinics, a long-term care center and a surgery center. It has approximately 80 providers and 1,200 staff in over 20 specialties, according to an April 9 system news release.

Dr. Houk will be relocating from Tampa, Fla., to Wyoming to fill the position.