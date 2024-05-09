MetroHealth taps chief ethics, risk and compliance officer

Cleveland-based MetroHealth has named Christopher Briddell senior vice president and chief ethics, risk and compliance officer.

Mr. Briddell will oversee enterprise-wide compliance and regulatory programs, according to a May 8 MetroHealth news release. He will serve as an advisor to the CEO and board of trustees on compliance, corporate integrity, business conduct, privacy, enterprise risk management and internal audit operations.

He will also play a leading role in enhancing the health system's efforts to advance clinical and academic excellence, healthcare quality, health equity and compliance with all federal and state laws and industry standards, according to the release.

Mr. Briddell begins his new role May 20. He previously served as chief compliance officer at Centurion Health in Sterling, Va. and chief compliance officer at Anderson, S.C.-based AnMed.





