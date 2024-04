Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Ark.) has selected Jason Demke as its new chief operating officer.

Mr. Demke joined the hospital March 18, according to an April 1 news release shared with Becker's. He previously served as COO of West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, Idaho, and vice president of operations at Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va.

He succeeds Ryan Geib, who was named president of Mercy Southeast Communities in Missouri. The health system is based in St. Louis.