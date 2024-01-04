Methodist taps president for new hospital

Dallas-based Methodist Health System has appointed Cody Hunter president of Methodist Celina Medical Center, a $237 million facility set to open in 2025.

Mr. Hunter has already assumed the new role and is working to plant Methodist's roots in the community while keeping the construction project on track.

"Cody is a natural leader with skills beyond his years and no doubt will enthusiastically engage with the Celina leaders and community at large," Methodist CEO James Scoggin Jr., said in a Jan. 4 news release.

Mr. Hunter joined the health system in June 2021 as vice president of operations at Methodist Richardson Medical Center. In this role, he oversaw $80 million in capital projects and is leading the development of a multidisciplinary ASC on the hospital campus. The 12-hospital system partnered with Surgery Partners last year to acquire and open ASCs in North Texas.

"Cody has helped pave the way for performance that leads not just our health system but the market as a whole," Methodist President and COO Pam Stoyanoff said. "He will carry that dedication to patients with him 30 miles up the tollway to Celina."

Mr. Hunter is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and was a 2023 nominee for the DFW Hospital Council's young healthcare executive of the year.