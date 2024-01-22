Nebraska hospital names interim CEO

Kearney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center has named an interim CEO as William "Bill" Calhoun departs for a new role with Providence.

Danny Van Ranken has stepped up to helm the 93-bed hospital, which is part of Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health, the Kearney Hub reported Jan. 20. He joined the hospital in 2014 as its sole respiratory therapist and moved through the ranks, most recently serving as its vice president of clinical services.

Mr. Van Ranken took the reins from Mr. Calhoun on Jan. 3, according to the newspaper. On Feb. 12, Mr. Calhoun will begin his new role as CEO of the Montana service area for Renton, Wash.-based Providence.





