Providence taps service area CEO

Renton, Wash.-based Providence has named William "Bill" Calhoun CEO of its Montana service area.

Mr. Calhoun has more than two decades of experience with health systems in Nebraska, Florida and Wisconsin, according to a Dec. 13 news release shared with Becker's. He most recently served as CEO of Kearney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center.

In his new role — effective Feb. 12 — Mr. Calhoun will oversee the region including Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson and the system's medical clinics throughout Western Montana.