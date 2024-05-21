Ardent Health appoints 2 new leaders

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health has appointed Ethan Chernin as president of the health system's health services unit and Jason Ehrlinspiel as chief compliance officer.

In his new role, Mr. Chernin will lead the health system's clinic operations and physician practices, support value-based care evolution and oversee ambulatory strategy and development, according to an Ardent Health May 21 news release.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Chernin served as chief population health officer for Healthmap Solutions, a kidney population health management company.

Mr. Ehrlinspiel will head the compliance program at Ardent and drive a culture of integrity, regulatory compliance and ethical business practices across the health system.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Ehrlinspiel served as senior litigation counsel for Nashville-based HCA Healthcare.