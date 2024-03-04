Geisinger names new president, next CEO

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger appointed Terry Gilliland, MD, as the next president and CEO of Geisinger Health.

Dr. Gilliland will succeed Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, after he transitions to CEO of Risant Health, a nonprofit organization created by Kaiser Foundation Hospitals. Oakland, Calf.-based Kaiser Permanente agreed to acquire Geisinger last year as the first health system to join Risant, and the deal is waiting on regulatory approval.

Geisinger's board conducted an extensive search for Dr. Ryu's successor.

"The role of leading Geisinger is unique," said Heather Acker, chair of the Geisinger board of directors, in a news release. "It requires passion for our mission–to make better health easier for our patients and members across Pennsylvania; a drive to innovate care delivery; and a commitment to educating future caregivers. We are confident that Dr. Gilliland is the right person to lead Geisinger on our path forward."

In his new role as the eighth leader of Geisinger, Dr. Gilliland will oversee the system's 25,000 employees, who serve more than 1 million people annually. The 10-hospital system also includes a health plan with more than 500,000 members, a research institute and Geisinger College of Health Sciences. Geisinger has more than 1,700 employed physicians.

Dr. Gilliland has previous experience as chief medical officer and chief science officer of Cogitativo, an artificial intelligence and machine learning company focused on healthcare. He was also executive vice president of healthcare quality and affordability for Blue Shield of California and senior vice president and chief medical officer of Norfolk, VA.-based Sentara Healthcare.

Dr. Gilliland also spent time in leadership roles at Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group and Colorado Permanente Medical Group early in his career.