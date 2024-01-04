Wyoming hospital CFO steps down

Kevin Benson has left his role as CFO of Thermopolis, Wyo.-based Hot Springs Health, Thermopolis Independent Record reported Jan. 4.

Mr. Benson departed the position Dec. 8, and his exit was announced at a Dec. 19 board meeting, according to the newspaper. Gregory Brickner — co-founder of rural hospital analytics company Newbrier — was named interim CFO.

No specific reason was reported for Mr. Benson's departure, but Scott Alwin, the hospital's CEO, said: "We are adjusting the organizational layout of the Finance Department to ensure successful completion of financial goals."

At the same meeting, Mr. Alwin announced that the hospital would be hiring a chief quality and compliance officer.