CommonSpirit exec exits for new CEO role

E.J. Kuiper, CEO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's Midwest division, is leaving his post to helm Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System in Baton Rouge, La.

Mr. Kuiper will serve as president and CEO of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, effective May 1. He succeeds Richard Vath, MD, who is retiring in June.

Mr. Kuiper has 20 years of experience leading Catholic health systems and first joined CommonSpirit as a divisional president and CEO of Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health in January 2022. In this role, he oversaw 28 hospitals in four states, along with a clinically integrated network and ACO.

Tim Bricker has absorbed Mr. Kuiper's role and now serves as president and CEO of CommonSpirit's Midwest and Southwest regions, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Feb. 26.

Mr. Kuiper previously served as CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System's Illinois division, which included nine hospitals, a nursing college and medical group, according to a Feb. 26 news release.