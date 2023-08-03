Louisiana health system CEO to retire

Richard Vath, MD, president and CEO of Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, is retiring in June 2024.

"It has been my honor to lead an organization firmly rooted in the service of others through our healing ministry,” Dr. Vath said in an Aug. 3 news release shared with Becker's. "I have been privileged to help set us down a path that will define the future of our healthcare system, ensuring growth and stability for years to come."

Dr. Vath joined the health system in 2006 as quality and patient safety medical director at Our Lady of Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He became the hospital's chief medical officer in 2008. He served as the health system's chief clinical and transformation officer until he was appointed president and CEO in 2019.

A committee has been formed to find the system's next leader and Dr. Vath will support those efforts until his departure.





