CHI Health taps new leader for midwest hospitals

E.J. Kuiper was appointed CEO of Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health and president of CommonSpirit Health's Midwest division.

In his new roles, which became effective Jan. 17, Mr. Kuiper will oversee 28 hospitals, two behavioral health centers and more than 150 employed physician practices in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and North Dakota, a news release shared with Becker's said.

Mr. Kuiper most recently served as the president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System Illinois in Springfield since 2013. During his tenure, he secured an agreement with the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, which led to the construction of a 54-bed neonatal ICU and an 80,000 square-foot ambulatory facility for women's and children's services, according to the news release.

Before joining Hospital Sisters Health System, he worked with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and served as president and CEO of St. Anthony's Health System in Alton, Ill.