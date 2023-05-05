CommonSpirit names southwest division president

Tim Bricker was named president of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's southwest division, effective immediately.

Mr. Bricker has been serving in the role on an interim basis since early 2022, according to a news release shared with Becker's May 5. Before that, he held various healthcare positions, including senior vice president and chief executive for the South Sound Region of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System. He also served as a consultant for healthcare ventures for McKinsey and Co.

Additionally, he was president of Dignity Health Chandler (Ariz.) Regional and Mercy Gilbert (Ariz.) medical centers from 2011 to 2017.

CommonSpirit is the parent company of San Francisco-based Dignity Health. Its southwest division comprises Dignity Health facilities in Arizona and Nevada.