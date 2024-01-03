Tufts Medicine taps new CFO

Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine has named Andrew DeVoe CFO, effective mid-February, according to a Jan. 3 press release shared with Becker's.

Mr. DeVoe will be replacing Tufts' former CFO Susan Green, whose last day was Dec. 31. Ms. Green is now CFO at San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare, a Tufts spokesperson told Becker's.

Prior to joining Tufts, Mr. DeVoe served as executive vice president and CFO of Cincinnati-based TriHealth, a clinically integrated health system, for nearly eight years, according to his LinkedIn page.

"I have followed Andrew's career … and have seen him deftly improve the financial wellbeing and long-term health of many venerable organizations. His financial and strategic acumen will serve Tufts Medicine extremely well," Michael Dandorph, president and CEO of Tufts Medicine, said in the release.