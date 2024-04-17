BayCare taps VP of home, post-acute care

Jimmy Baumgartner has been named vice president of home care and post acute services at BayCare. His appointment is effective immediately, the Clearwater, Fla.-based system said April 17.

Mr. Baumgartner has worked in numerous leadership roles throughout his 21 years at BayCare, including as director of research and director of operations for St. Joseph's Women's Hospital and St. Joseph's Children's Hospital, both based in Tampa, Fla. He began serving as interim vice president of BayCare HomeCare in January.

BayCare is an integrated health system with 16 hospitals throughout the Tampa Bay and Central Florida regions.