George T. 'Buddy' Hickman has been appointed the new chief digital and information officer at Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Mr. Hickman has 30 years experience in healthcare executive roles, said a press release from the center Jan. 11.

In previous years, Mr. Hickman has served various roles as a CIO and CSO, and will use his expertise to further IT and health solutions at the center. Mr. Hickman will begin his new role Jan. 15.