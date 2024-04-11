Aspirus taps SVP of enterprise development

Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health has named David Bittner senior vice president of enterprise development, according to an April 11 LinkedIn post from the health system.

Aspirus said in the post that Mr. Bittner has a strong track record in "driving value and net income performance through growth initiatives, revenue optimization, and operational efficiencies."

He joins the health system from Infinity Oncology Solutions, where he has served as CFO since June, according to his LinkedIn page. He previously served as senior vice president and chief revenue officer at Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health from December 2019 to June 2023.