California hospital CFO resigns amid online criticism

Dave Recupero has resigned as CFO of Kern Valley Healthcare District, based in Mountain Mesa, Calif.

The district confirmed the exit to Becker's March 28, and said it took effect Feb. 12.

Tim McGlew, CEO of Kern Valley Hospital, refused to disclose more information to the Kern Valley Sun, saying the exit resulted from a private personnel issue. The newspaper reported that Board Treasurer John Blythe had criticized Mr. Recupero's work online shortly before his departure; however, Mr. Blythe refused to speculate on the reason for the exit. He issued an apology to the board, which was accepted March 14, per the newspaper.

"I do admit it was out of line and my behavior could have warranted public censure. But I am glad the board accepted my apologies and owning my behavior," Mr. Blythe told the Sun. "I think I made the comments on social media online maybe right around when he [Mr. Recupero] was about to resign. The timing was maybe a day before or something."

As of March 28, there were no disparaging comments toward Mr. Recupero on Mr. Blythe's public Facebook or LinkedIn accounts. The nature of his complaints have not been specified, though he told the Sun he stands by them.

After Mr. Recupero's resignation, his responsibilities were divided among other members of the leadership team. Now, the district is considering a part-time replacement, according to a March 27 finance committee meeting agenda.

"Mr. McGlew stated the District will be evaluating whether or not we need a part-time CFO, but certainly not a full-time position," the agenda says.

In the meantime, Amy Smith, the district's controller, will work with accounting firm Wipfli to develop financial reports.