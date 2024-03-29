Wellstar MCG Health Medical Center taps president

Ralph Turner was named senior vice president for Wellstar Health System and president of Wellstar MCG Health Medical Center.

Mr. Turner had been serving as president of Wellstar MCG Health on an interim basis, according to a news release. He also previously served as president for Hiram, Ga.-based Wellstar Paulding Medical Center. Before that, he held leadership roles at Cleveland Clinic, according to his LinkedIn page.

Wellstar MCG Health Medical Center is part of Wellstar MCG Health, a unified system formed by Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System and Augusta (Ga.) University Health System. The unified entity includes the 478-bed adult hospital, the 154-bed Children's Hospital of Georgia, the Georgia Cancer Center and more than 80 outpatient clinics in Georgia and South Carolina.