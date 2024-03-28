Ascension taps hospital president

Chad Dilley was named president of Ascension St. Vincent Carmel (Ind.).

Mr. Dilley began the new role on March 25 after serving as COO of Fishers, Ind.-based IU Health Saxony Hospital, according to the hospital. He has also led healthcare teams with Carmel-based IU Health Joe & Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center, Indianapolis-based IU Health Physicians General Surgery, and American Health Network (now part of Optum).

Ascension St. Vincent Carmel is part of Ascension St. Vincent, a 19-hospital system under the umbrella of St. Louis-based Ascension.