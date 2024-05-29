Allina Health names new CFO

Doug Watson has been named CFO of Minneapolis-based Allina Health after serving as the system's interim finance executive since January.

Mr. Watson succeeds Ric Magnuson, who shared in January that he planned to leave Allina Health in early 2024.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Watson served as interim executive vice president and CFO for San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare, according to a May 29 Allina Health news release.

He also previously served as senior vice president and CFO of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, CFO of the southwest division of Chicago-based CommonSpirit and COO and CFO of Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth.





