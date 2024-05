Albuquerque-based Lovelace Health System has appointed George Wiley CFO of Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque and Heart Hospital of New Mexico, part of Lovelace Medical Center, effective May 28.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Wiley served as interim CFO of Lutheran Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., according to a May 15 Lovelace Health System news release.

Mr. Wiley also previously served as CFO of Desert Springs Hospital in Las Vegas, according to his LinkedIn page.