CEO named for 2 Oregon hospitals

Brandon Mencini was named CEO of Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, Ore., and Ashland (Ore.) Community Hospital.

Mr. Mencini brings more than two decades of healthcare executive leadership experience to the role, according to a June 5 health system news release.

Most recently, he served as CEO of CommonSpirit Health's Mercy Hospital in Durango, Colo.

He also previously served as COO of Chippenham Hospital, a 466-bed level 1 trauma and burn center in Richmond, Va., and part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, according to the release.

Rogue Regional Medical Center and Ashland Community Hospital are part of Medford-based Asante.