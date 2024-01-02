Michigan system taps chief physician executive

Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare has appointed Martinson Arnan, MD, senior vice president and chief physician executive for the health system.

Dr. Arnan most recently served as Bronson Medical Group's chief clinical officer and Bronson Healthcare's vice president of community health advancement.

He joined Bronson Neuroscience Center in 2015 as a vascular neurologist and went on to hold various leadership roles, including managing physician for neurology, medical director for Bronson's comprehensive stroke center and vice chief of staff for Bronson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Arnan has a Master of Public Administration degree from Harvard's Kennedy School in Cambridge, Mass., and a Master of Science degree in clinical and population translation sciences from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C.