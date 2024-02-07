Providence taps leader for 2 California hospitals

Michael Keleman was named chief executive of two Providence hospitals in California: St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna.

Mr. Keleman began his new role on Jan. 22, according to a Feb. 7 news release shared with Becker's.

Previously, he served as COO of Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif., part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. He also was chief strategy officer for Tenet Health Central Coast.

Ranjit Hundal, MD, who served as the interim chief executive before Mr. Keleman began his new role, returned to his role as chief medical officer at the two hospitals.

The hospitals are part of Renton, Wash.-based Providence.