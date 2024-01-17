California system names 1st chief experience officer

Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health has promoted Paul McGinty to serve as its first chief patient experience officer.

In the role, Mr. McGinty will continue serving as foundation president and take on additional responsibilities such as overseeing patient experience, marketing and communications, and volunteer services. The expanded role is meant to ensure consistency in patients' clinical and consumer experience throughout NorthBay Health, according to a Jan. 16 news release.

Mr. McGinty previously served as chief philanthropy officer for Providence Health. He joined NorthBay Health in 2022.