New York system CNO jumps to AdventHealth

Paige Twenter -

On July 17, Yuri Pashchuk, MSN, RN, became the associate chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Palm Coast (Fla.) Parkway, a $167 million hospital that opened in August. 

Mr. Pashcuck most recently served as the chief nursing officer of St. Joseph's Health, a Trinity Health member system based in Syracuse, N.Y.

Starting as a student tech, he has worked at St. Joseph's for more than 21 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth announced the appointment June 4.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles

>