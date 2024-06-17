New York system CNO jumps to AdventHealth

On July 17, Yuri Pashchuk, MSN, RN, became the associate chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Palm Coast (Fla.) Parkway, a $167 million hospital that opened in August.

Mr. Pashcuck most recently served as the chief nursing officer of St. Joseph's Health, a Trinity Health member system based in Syracuse, N.Y.

Starting as a student tech, he has worked at St. Joseph's for more than 21 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth announced the appointment June 4.