Penn State Health names hospital chief medical officer

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health named Robert Harbaugh, MD, chief medical officer of its Milton S. Hershey Medical Center on March 25.

Dr. Harbaugh has served as interim CMO since last April and will maintain support for the outpatient practices associated with the hospital.

In his role as CMO, Dr. Harbaugh will provide leadership to the hospital's physician teams and support clinical service growth, collaboration, and efficiency, according to a March 27 news release.

Dr. Harbaugh was the first Penn State College of Medicine graduate to come back as a department chair after he was appointed as professor and chair of the department of neurosurgery in 2003.

He is currently a professor of engineering science and mechanics at Penn State and has also served as director of the Penn State Institute of Neurosciences.