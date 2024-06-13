Mount Sinai taps Penn Medicine leader as emergency medicine chair

Benjamin Abella, MD, has been named chair of the department of emergency medicine at New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System and its Icahn School of Medicine. He will step into the role on Sept. 1, the health system announced June 13.

Dr. Abella — a nationally recognized expert in sudden cardiac arrest and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) — joins Mount Sinai from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, part of Penn Medicine. There, he served as the William G. Baxt Professor of Emergency Medicine, vice chair for research in the department of emergency medicine, and director of the Center for Resuscitation Science.

Dr. Abella is known for his role in improving the delivery of CPR through advancements in defibrillator technology. As a leader at the American Heart Association, he created international guidelines for resuscitation care.

As chair of emergency medicine at Mount Sinai, he will lead advancements in clinical and basic research efforts while overseeing high-quality emergency services across the system. He succeeds Jolion McGreevy, MD, who served as acting chair over the past six months.