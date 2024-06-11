HCA Texas hospital taps new COO

Matthew Sartorius has been tapped as COO of Medical City Fort Worth (Texas), part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Medical City Healthcare in Dallas.

In his new role, Mr. Sartorius will lead operations for the 378-bed hospital and work with senior leadership, management and medical employee leadership, according to a June 11 Medical City Fort Worth news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Sartorius served as COO for Abrazo Arrowhead Hospital in Glendale, Ariz., and Abrazo Surprise (Ariz.) Hospital.

He also served as vice president of operations for HCA Healthcare's StoneSprings Hospital Center in Dulles, Va., and as associate administrator for Memorial Hospital Jacksonville (Fla.).