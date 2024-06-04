Indiana hospital taps new CEO

Brent Parsons was tapped as CEO of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Dupont Hospital, part of Lutheran Health Network in Fort Wayne, Ind., effective June 3.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Parsons served as CEO of Bullhead City, Ariz.-based Western Arizona Regional Medical Center and CEO of Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center, according to a June 3 LHN news release.

Mr. Parsons has a history with LHN and also served as assistant CEO of Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and CEO of Bluffton (Ind.) Regional Medical prior to his role with WARMC.









