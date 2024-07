Jacksonville, Fla.-based HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has appointed Chris Kovacs COO, effective Aug. 1.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Kovacs served as COO of HCA's Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross, Ga., according to a July 2 Florida Memorial news release shared with Becker's.

He also served as vice president of operations at HCA Florida Fort Walton in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.