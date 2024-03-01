Mercy taps service line president

St. Louis-based Mercy has named Michael Englehart president of cardiovascular services, the health system said March 1.

Mr. Englehart is the sixth and final president Mercy has appointed to its specialty services leadership team in recent weeks. Brian Connor was also named service line president of neurosciences in January; Michelle Fortune, BSN, RN, was appointed service line president of surgery and gastroenterology; and Dawn Martin was tapped as service line president of women and children. They join Matt Wright, who oversees orthopedics and sports medicine, and Dana Haynie, who leads cancer care.

Mr. Englehart has nearly three decades of healthcare leadership experience, previously serving as CEO of a national, private cardiovascular practice. He's also held past leadership roles at Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health and Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, among other systems.

"We have been very deliberate about finding the best people to lead our specialty services across Mercy's large footprint, and Michael completes our team," Jeff Ciaramita, MD, president of Mercy's specialty service lines, said in a news release. "It's critical to have the right people leading these foundational services so we provide the best care possible. These presidents will work collaboratively with leaders, physicians and medical teams across to meticulously shape and cultivate a Mercy experience tailored to each patient."