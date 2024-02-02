Yale-New Haven physician exec heads to Lifespan

Babar Khokhar, MD, was named executive vice president and chief physician officer of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan.

Dr. Khokhar began his new role Feb. 1 and oversees medical affairs, physician practices, outpatient care locations, and community health services, according to a health system news release. He was also selected associate dean for clinical affairs (Lifespan) at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

Previously, Dr. Khokhar served as chief medical officer at Yale Medicine and chief ambulatory medical officer at Yale-New Haven Health System in New Haven, Conn., according to the release. He also previously was chief clinical transformation officer and interim CEO at Yale Medicine.

Additionally, Dr. Khokhar held roles as associate dean for clinical affairs at Yale University's medical school and vice chair for operations in the department of neurology, according to the release.