Mass General Brigham offers buyouts for digital staff

Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham is offering employees in its technology division buyouts in a bid to trim its workforce, the Boston Herald reported Nov. 9.

Leaders informed digital staff members of the voluntary separation program last week, according to an internal memo obtained by the publication. Team members have until Nov. 15 to apply. The system will disclose how many employees accepted buyouts on Nov. 22.

Mass General Brigham said the "difficult decision" to offer buyouts reflects the system's evolving technology and workforce needs.

"As care delivery changes, whether in a hospital or clinic setting or delivered remotely through in-person or virtual appointments, the tools and technology used to reach patients and support our mission also continues to evolve," the health system told the Boston Herald. "As a result of these changes, we have undertaken a comprehensive review of our digital team … to better align our workforce resources and skills with our organizational needs and those of the communities we serve."

News of the buyouts came one day after Mass General Brigham announced a partnership with Best Buy to strengthen the system's home-based care programs.