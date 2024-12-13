University Hospitals reports -3.5% operating margin through Q3

Cleveland-based University Hospitals recorded an operating loss of $163.3 million (-3.5% operating margin) through the third quarter of 2024, compared to an operating loss of $156.6 million (-3.6% margin) through the same period in 2023.

The health system reported total revenue of $4.7 billion through the nine months ended Sept. 30, an 8.7% increase over the same period last year. Net patient revenue was $4.4 billion through the third quarter, an 8.7% increase year over year.

Expenses totaled $4.9 billion through the third quarter of 2024, up 8.6% year over year. Salaries, wages and benefit expenses totaled $2.7 billion through the third quarter, up 7% year over year. Patient care and other supply costs totaled $1.2 billion, a 16.6% increase year over year. Purchased service expenses were $278.5 million, a 1.7% decrease year over year.

The system reported 125 days cash on hand as of Sept. 30, up from 122 reported on June 30. The system has a long-term debt of $1.7 billion as of Sept. 30.

University Hospitals reported a net income of $22 million through the third quarter of 2024, up from a net loss of $34.5 million over the same period in 2023.





