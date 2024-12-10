Dartmouth Health improved operating margin to 4.1% in FYQ1

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health reported an operating income of $40.7 million (4.1% margin) in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ended Sept. 30, 2024, up from a $8.2 million loss (-1% margin) in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Here are four things to know:

1. Dartmouth's net income was $125.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $89.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

2. Total revenue for the system was $1 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $836.4 million for the same period in 2023. Total expenses were $961.3 million, up from $844.4 million.

3. Dartmouth had 144 days of cash on hand on Sept. 30, 2024.

4. Long-term debt for Dartmouth was $1.2 billion on Sept. 30, 2024.