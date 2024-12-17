Tufts Medicine reports $68.2M operating loss, -10.2% margin in Q3

Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine reported an operating loss of $68.2 million (-10.2% margin) in the third quarter, compared to a $61 million loss (-9.6% margin) recorded in the same period in 2023.

Third-quarter revenue increased 5.4% year over year to $671.1 million while expenses grew by 6% to $739.3 million, according to financial documents published Dec. 13.

Long-term debt was $892.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.

Tufts Medicine reported a $69 million net loss in the third quarter, down from a $61.6 million net loss in the same period in 2023.